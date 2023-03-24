Throughout the district, our staff role model for our students how to show up authentically as themselves. Each day our teachers, administrators, and support staff share their lives with us, bringing with them a lifetime of memories and lived experiences to help guide our students on their journey of self-discovery.

While in school, these explorations of self can tangent into potential career opportunities, part-time jobs, fun-filled hobbies, and core memories that help shape our students’ unique views of the world. At Waterloo Schools we celebrate a student population that’s both ethnically and culturally abundant.

“Experiencing classmates from different cultural backgrounds ignites a sense of curiosity to discover and learn more about one another while keeping our minds open to understanding others, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Andy Hansen, Lead Teacher at Lou Henry.

With support from district leadership, Hansen says coming to school as his truest self has helped him grow, both personally and professionally, since he started teaching with Waterloo Schools in 2016.

“I feel like if you come to work as your truest self, you’ll be embraced,” said Hansen.

Waterloo Schools is always searching for educators who are passionate about their students and the community we all call home. According to Evan Gratteau-Zinnel, Waterloo Schools Equity & Inclusion Data Analyst, approximately one in five Waterloo Schools staff members identify as a person of color, as well as one in three administrators.

“Overall, Waterloo Schools is hyper-focused on expanding our staff diversity in race, ethnicity, disability status, and general walks of life,” said Gratteau-Zinnel. “We’re expanding our recruitment efforts in order to continually cultivate a staff that is genuinely reflective of our surrounding community.”

According to Hansen, this intentional effort by Waterloo Schools shows their commitment to creating not only the best curriculum for their students, but also a caring and catalytic environment for their staff to grow and thrive in, as well.

In the spring of 2022, Hansen was honored with the Gold Star Award for teaching by the McElroy Trust Foundation. Each year the foundation spotlights 10 teachers across the Cedar Valley who have positively impacted their students, often going above and beyond in their classrooms.

“Waterloo is a special place, and the people I’ve met since moving here have given me the strength and support to be my best self which means I can put my energy into providing a safe, celebratory space for my students,” said Hansen. “People drawn to the field of education are a special breed, and I’m thankful to be surrounded by them, daily.”

At Waterloo Schools, we’re hiring humans. Folks who are excited about fanning the flames of potential within each of our students, and cultivating space for them to show up authentically as themselves. Each spring we begin hiring for the fall semester, and we can’t wait to meet all the incredible educators who are ready to start – and continue – their journey here at Waterloo Schools.

For more information about working at Waterloo Schools, please visit our careers page at www.waterlooschools.org.