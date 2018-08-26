Letters to the Editor logo

 

BILL KAMMEYER

WATERLOO - The dysfunction at Waterloo City Hall continues. Does anyone else feel like we are literally stuck in a roundabout? David Jones resigned from the council and not a single member pushed for an appointment. Public opinion was in favor of a special election. Now we have the resignation of Chris Shimp. The city clerk publicly stated that there is a petition that has already gained enough signatures to call for a special election, yet the council does nothing. Four council members who were present when Jones retired (Amos, Jacobs, Morrissey, and Schmitt) are still on council.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Why would they not again call for a special election? Tom Powers and Margaret Klein had to spend time and money to win their seat. So should whoever fills Shimps. The council had the opportunity to hold the election with the general election for no cost and they said no. What are the motives here?

The people of Ward 5 deserve a voice on the city council and they deserve to vote for who that voice will be. Summer is over and school's back in session. I call on the council to quit playing games and immediately call for a special election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments