THOMAS VAN DE WALKER
INDEPENDENCE -- A fifth column is a secret or subversive group that seeks to undermine the efforts of others and promote its own end. Just prior to the 2018 mid-term elections, Donald Trump suggested that the Central American caravan was a false-flag operation created by Democrats.
Let us suppose for a moment that the caravan was the result of a false-flag operation carried out by Trump-minded operatives. The caravan would most benefit the right wing faction of our government by creating pre-election fear and uncertainty among voters. This fear and anxiety could be further exacerbated with daily diatribes delivered by a professional agitator.
The caravan would also provide an excuse for the use of unlimited amounts of razor wire and a massive build-up of American troops on our southern border. The question then becomes, what is the next move in this diabolical plan? Perhaps we cannot prevent the coming storm, however. We can choose to be on the right side of history. The choice is yours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.