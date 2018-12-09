Editor's Inbox web logo

 

THOMAS VAN DE WALKER

INDEPENDENCE -- A fifth column is a secret or subversive group that seeks to undermine the efforts of others and promote its own end. Just prior to the 2018 mid-term elections, Donald Trump suggested that the Central American caravan was a false-flag operation created by Democrats.

Let us suppose for a moment that the caravan was the result of a false-flag operation carried out by Trump-minded operatives. The caravan would most benefit the right wing faction of our government by creating pre-election fear and uncertainty among voters. This fear and anxiety could be further exacerbated with daily diatribes delivered by a professional agitator.

The caravan would also provide an excuse for the use of unlimited amounts of razor wire and a massive build-up of American troops on our southern border. The question then becomes, what is the next move in this diabolical plan? Perhaps we cannot prevent the coming storm, however. We can choose to be on the right side of history. The choice is yours.

