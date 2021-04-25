Southdale's Partners step up during pandemic

CEDAR FALLS – Texas Roadhouse and Cedar Falls Hy-Vee are Partners in Education with Southdale Elementary School, and due to COVID-19, it’s been a tough year for activities. But their support has been unwavering.

“I really appreciate the help and support our partners in education provide for the students and staff at Southdale. Our partners, as well as the community as a whole, are always willing to step up when needed to provide for the students and staff,” said Principal Jason Strub.

Texas Roadhouse provides teachers an individually packaged meal during each of parent-teacher conferences. The school also does a gift card fundraiser each year with Texas Roadhouse and wrap up with a dine-to-donate night at the restaurant to raise more money.

Hy-Vee typically generously donations different food items to the school and teachers for different activities, Strub said, but this year those activities haven’t taken place.

