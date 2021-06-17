Sophia
MY STORY: Sophia came to CBHS as an owner surrender due to the health of her owner. AGE: Approximately 8... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
EVANSDALE — An Evansdale man has admitted he was involved in a March 2020 armored truck hold-up that ended with his accomplice being shot dead.
- Updated
The company is looking to hire more employees. “In our business, you want bright people, but you don’t have to have college degrees,” said Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel.
- Updated
An Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of pulling down his COVID-19 face mask outside a store and spitting on a fellow customer while yelling, “If I have it, you have it!”
A Waterloo man who was convicted in a 1997 slaying is back behind bars after disappearing for more than a year.
- Updated
Investigators found a video showing Schnell grabbing, pushing and holding a 3-year-old child to the ground several times over a five-minute time span, according to court records.
- Updated
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.
- Updated
Woman alleged "probably 30 adults, teens and little kids" were "in a fist fight outside," and said that she felt "disgusted" she paid for a season pass for her family.
- Updated
Monday, the Waterloo Schools school board will vote on a proposed demolition project of a 99-year old Waterloo icon, Sloane Wallace Stadium, located on 1115 West 5th Street.
- Updated
East athletics will leave the Mississippi Valley Conference to join the new league beginning in the fall of 2022.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo manufacturing facility around noon Tuesday.