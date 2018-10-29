WATERLOO — A prayer vigil is planned tonight in honor of the 11 worshipers killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Members of the local Jewish community and friends from the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council and the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host the gathering beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Sons of Jacob synagogue, 411 E. Mitchell Ave.

The vigil is open to the public.

“Coming together is a show of strength and unity. This is something we realize could happen anywhere and to anyone. It happened to the Jewish community, but it could happen in the Christian community or in the Muslim community. We like to work together and support each other when there is pain and grief, when we need psychological and community support,” said Roberto Swazo, president of the Sons of Jacob synagogue board of directors.

He is a University of Northern Iowa professor of counseling and has been a member of the Sons of Jacob synagogue since 2012. The Waterloo synagogue was founded in 1905.

There are mixed emotions of horror, pain and sadness, he said, as well as “a reaction of extreme discomfort that this is happening here in the U.S. Most of our families came here from Europe looking for religious freedom, and to see this in the U.S., it is horrific. It is the most tragic event against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

“There has always been anti-Semitism but not at this level. It is very painful. The Jewish community has been here (in the Cedar Valley) for over 100 years, and we are part of the fabric of the community at all levels — business, academia, law, medicine. This feels like something that should not happen in the U.S.,” he said.

Swazo will address the gathering tonight, along with synagogue vice president Sarah Stokes and secretary Bobbi Kazenelson. Dema Kazkaz, president of the Islamic Center and a member of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, also will speak, as well as representatives from the Christian faith.

The Islamic Center was among the first to reach out to the local Jewish community in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh shooting.

“It was really shocking. Every time you hear about these hateful events happening locally or nationally, I’m really frustrated. Why do we have to live in fear of practicing our own faith when we live in a country that protects freedom of religion and diversity and embraces different backgrounds and ethnicity?” asked Kazkaz.

“It’s really devastating to hear about people killing each other, and for the sake of what? At the end of the day, we need to consider our humanity first instead of our religious differences. We are fortunate to live in this kind of community where we support each other and feel each other’s pain,” Kaskaz said.

Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue is raising funds to support shooting victims with short-term needs, such as funeral expenses and medical bills. The goal has been increased to $50,000. The initial goal of $25,000 was reached in just six hours.

Sons of Jacob instituted security measures two years ago after the synagogue was vandalized. Swazo said additional security has been put in place since Saturday.

In addition, there will be security at tonight’s prayer vigil.

Refreshments and fellowship will be offered in the social hall at the conclusion of the vigil.

