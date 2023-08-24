Looking for "something blue?"

Brides will find plenty of blue ideas and concepts for their big day. Traditionally, blue is a popular color choice for weddings because it symbolizes love, trust and fidelity. It's a tranquil, serene color that seems to fit every theme.

While orange is opposite blue, perfect for a fall wedding, but not a color that usually sets hearts aflutter. Experts say a better idea is to aim for contrast by making one color lighter and the other darker to create a timeless palette.

Other popular blue color combos include navy and burgundy or cranberry, pale blue and ivory, blue and yellow and cerulean and sage. There's also dusty blue and dusty rose, navy blue and dusty rose, mixed shades of blue, indigo blue and ivory, French blue with shades of peach, ivory and brown, dusty blue and gold, navy and gold or silver -- the list is endless.

