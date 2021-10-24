Soil and Water Conservationists Honored

CEDAR FALLS — Sherman Lundy of Cedar Falls was honored as the 2021 Conservation Commissioner of the Year by the Conservation Districts of Iowa at their annual meeting. Jeri Thornsberry, chair of the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, was elected as vice-president of the Conservation Districts of Iowa, the organization that represents 500 elected soil and water commissioners throughout the state of Iowa. She was first elected to the Black Hawk SWCD in 2008.