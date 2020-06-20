Softball: Weekend prep results

Prep
Saturday
AREA
Algona Garrigan 13, Hudson 5
Hudson 11, Newman Catholic 7
Riceville 11, Rockford 4
Friday
AREA
Charles City 14, Clear Lake 7
Clarksville 13, Dunkerton 0
Crestwood 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Dike-New Hartford 5
