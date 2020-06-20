You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Weekend prep results
Softball: Weekend prep results

Prep

Saturday

AREA

Algona Garrigan 13, Hudson 5

Hudson 11, Newman Catholic 7

Riceville 11, Rockford 4

Friday

AREA

Charles City 14, Clear Lake 7

Clarksville 13, Dunkerton 0

Crestwood 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Dike-New Hartford 5

