Softball: Tuesday's results

Prep
METRO
Columbus 11, Union 1
AREA
Wapsie Valley 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
Clarksville 9, Central Springs 2
Charles City 15, Decorah 7
Grundy Center 2, BGM 1
New Hampton 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today