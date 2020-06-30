You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Tuesday's results
Softball: Tuesday's results

Prep

METRO

Columbus 11, Union 1

AREA

Wapsie Valley 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2

Clarksville 9, Central Springs 2

Charles City 15, Decorah 7

Grundy Center 2, BGM 1

New Hampton 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

