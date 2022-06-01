 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

  • 0
clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Dubuque Senior 5-6, West 1-4

Dubuque Hempstead 10-11, East 0-2

Columbus 15-9, Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1

Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 2-3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 16-8, Cedar Rapids Washington 6-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-8, Iowa City West 1-3

Linn-Mar 8-10, Iowa City High 0-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 18, Dubuque Wahlert 4

AREA

North Butler 6, Saint Ansgar 0

Osage 20, West Hancock 2

People are also reading…

Dike-New Hartford 8-7, Hudson 6-5

Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont 1

Clarksville 8, Don Bosco 2

Jesup 6-4, Wapsie Vallley 2-2

Collins-Maxwell 17, North Tama 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, West Central 0

Riceville 13, Dunkerton 0

Grundy Center 2-3, South Hardin 0-1

Oelwein 12-20, Union 9-5

Charles City 11-12, Waverly-Shell Rock 1-2

Crestwood 6-8, Waukon 0-5

Decorah 5-2 New Hampton 1-1

Mount Vernon 4-4, Independence 0-3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News