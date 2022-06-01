Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Dubuque Senior 5-6, West 1-4
Dubuque Hempstead 10-11, East 0-2
Columbus 15-9, Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1
Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 2-3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 16-8, Cedar Rapids Washington 6-1
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-8, Iowa City West 1-3
Linn-Mar 8-10, Iowa City High 0-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 18, Dubuque Wahlert 4
AREA
North Butler 6, Saint Ansgar 0
Osage 20, West Hancock 2
People are also reading…
Dike-New Hartford 8-7, Hudson 6-5
Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont 1
Clarksville 8, Don Bosco 2
Jesup 6-4, Wapsie Vallley 2-2
Collins-Maxwell 17, North Tama 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, West Central 0
Riceville 13, Dunkerton 0
Grundy Center 2-3, South Hardin 0-1
Oelwein 12-20, Union 9-5
Charles City 11-12, Waverly-Shell Rock 1-2
Crestwood 6-8, Waukon 0-5
Decorah 5-2 New Hampton 1-1
Mount Vernon 4-4, Independence 0-3