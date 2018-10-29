DAVID KAISER
WATERLOO --- It's troubling when our society can no longer recognize unscrupulous behavior. Tribal instincts have us following false prophets that are only involved for their own power and profits. Altruism and empathy have become signs of weakness and apathy has become the norm. Incompetence and ignorance is overlooked and even considered a positive attribute. Truth has been corrupted and doubt sown in its place. Trust and faith are easily thrown aside for short term gains. A handshake needs to be notarized. Some people feel the need to carry a gun everywhere. We willingly supply personal information to unknown entities but are distressed if it's sold or stolen. Social gatherings have transformed to fixations on small screens and receiving our information from dubious sources and believing rumors and news uncorroborated by respectable organizations because it's convenient. Science has been regulated to unproven and anecdotal inaccuracies. Foreign corporations are given rights to extract minerals from our public lands but agreements among allies are dismissed. Bombast and name calling has replaced intelligent thoughtful debate on issues important to all of us.
We, as a society, really need to question ourselves and our leadership when we cast our votes in November.
