I would like to have the cities consider tiny 600-900 square foot well-built homes with carefully planned interiors and small yards. If we want people available to do service jobs and want young people to live here, we need to provide them decent places to live. Rent is expensive, and if one's neighbor smokes, he suffers secondhand smoke; if the neighbor has cockroaches, they come in. Old housing stock may have plumbing and electrical unknowns and certainly have less insulation.