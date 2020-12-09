Slumberland makes good night's sleep their business

Obesity: Sleep’s influence on weight is so profound, it deserves its own category. People between the ages of 32 and 49 who sleep less than seven hours per night have a much higher chance of becoming obese. Studies have shown that those who don’t get adequate sleep put on 33 or more pounds over the course of 16 years and have a higher body mass index than those who consistently sleep for seven hours or more per night. If you’re trying to lose weight, experts say sleep is more important than diet and exercise. Without consistent, quality sleep, your metabolism cannot function properly.

Emotional imbalance: If your mom ever cut you off from sleepovers with your friends because you came home with “a bad attitude,” you know what we mean here. Lack of sleep triggers stress and anger. It can also lead to anxiety and depression.

Reduced cognitive function: Another no-brainer (no pun intended): Without sleep, your brain can’t function properly. A University of Pennsylvania study found that participants who slept a mere 4 to 6 hours per night for 14 consecutive nights showed significant deficits in cognitive performance. On a positive note, researchers think that sleep helps improve the memory. While you sleep your brain goes to work, processing the day’s learning into memory and re-energizing the body as a whole. Did you know: If you stay awake for 17 hours straight, your decrease in overall performance (mental, physical, and emotional) is equivalent to a blood alcohol level of 0.05%.

