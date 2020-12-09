Slumberland makes good night's sleep their business

Sleep is our business at Slumberland, so of course we are strong proponents of this nightly ritual. But for many people, sleep is a cause of stress. Those with insomnia begin to fret as the clock inches toward bedtime. Others find sleep an annoyance—an activity that keeps them from completing tasks.
There are many reasons to develop a healthy relationship with sleep — and some things you can do if you’re not getting a good night’s rest. If the “zzzz’s” elude you, read on. We’ll talk about:
Why sleep is important
Sleep plays a major role in your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. In short: Sleep affects everything. Without proper sleep habits, you are at risk for a variety of diseases, and your relationships can suffer, as well as your work and daily tasks. If you are reluctant to address poor sleeping patterns or insomnia, consider these consequences.
Illness and disease: Failure to get enough sleep or inconsistent sleeping habits puts you at risk for major illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Without sleep, the body is put in a state of high alert, which increases the production of stress hormones and drives up blood pressure—a major cause of heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, sleep-deprived people can develop issues regulating their blood pressure, which puts them at an increased risk for diabetes.
Obesity: Sleep’s influence on weight is so profound, it deserves its own category. People between the ages of 32 and 49 who sleep less than seven hours per night have a much higher chance of becoming obese. Studies have shown that those who don’t get adequate sleep put on 33 or more pounds over the course of 16 years and have a higher body mass index than those who consistently sleep for seven hours or more per night. If you’re trying to lose weight, experts say sleep is more important than diet and exercise. Without consistent, quality sleep, your metabolism cannot function properly.
Emotional imbalance: If your mom ever cut you off from sleepovers with your friends because you came home with “a bad attitude,” you know what we mean here. Lack of sleep triggers stress and anger. It can also lead to anxiety and depression.
Reduced cognitive function: Another no-brainer (no pun intended): Without sleep, your brain can’t function properly. A University of Pennsylvania study found that participants who slept a mere 4 to 6 hours per night for 14 consecutive nights showed significant deficits in cognitive performance. On a positive note, researchers think that sleep helps improve the memory. While you sleep your brain goes to work, processing the day’s learning into memory and re-energizing the body as a whole. Did you know: If you stay awake for 17 hours straight, your decrease in overall performance (mental, physical, and emotional) is equivalent to a blood alcohol level of 0.05%.
