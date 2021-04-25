Skuster/40

 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Skuster

WAVERLY-Mr. and Mrs. Skuster are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower. 

Eric Skuster married Patty Mueller on April 25, 1981, in Denver.

They are both retired.

Their family includes: Christopher and his wife, Shelley, of Des Moines, and four wonderful grandchildren who are their pride and joy; Olivia, Kendra, Addison, and Nick.

Please join us in wishing Eric and Patty a happy 40th anniversary by calling them or sending a card to their home in Waverly.

Cards can be sent to: 807 East Bremer Ave., Waverly, 50677.

