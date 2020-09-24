Silver wedding bells

Metallics, such as gold, copper, bronze and rose-gold, have reigned supreme as popular wedding colors. The latest trend, though, is silver as the perfect foil for a wedding color scheme, or gleaming, shining, glittering and glowing at center stage for all sorts of wedding themes.

Silver incorporated into wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses make elegant statements. The color can be woven through bridal bouquets and floral arrangements, and used for table clothes and runners at cocktail parties and receptions.

At a rustic wedding reception, tarnished silver or mercury glass elements can set the scene, such as vases and lanterns. Platinum and bright silver are ideal choices for trendy or more formal weddings. Wedding cakes can be adorned with edible silver leaf and other silver-toned accessories.

The added bonus? Silver looks wonderful with most colors from pale to dark — from wintry, icy blue to rich, dark maroon and all colors in between!

