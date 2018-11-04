Sherice Ortman

Ortman

SHERICE ORTMAN has been named the Iowa Talented and Gifted Administrator of the Year. Ortman is the International Baccalaureate Coordinator for the Waterloo School District and also oversees Advanced Programs. She is a Waterloo Schools graduate who has worked in various roles for the district including an English Language Learner teacher, gifted and talented teacher and a math coach and lead teacher.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments