SHERICE ORTMAN has been named the Iowa Talented and Gifted Administrator of the Year. Ortman is the International Baccalaureate Coordinator for the Waterloo School District and also oversees Advanced Programs. She is a Waterloo Schools graduate who has worked in various roles for the district including an English Language Learner teacher, gifted and talented teacher and a math coach and lead teacher.
