WATERLOO — They’re baaaaaack, and they’re hoping to scare up the ultimate Halloween treat — a forever home.
For the ninth consecutive Halloween, The Courier is showcasing dogs available for adoption at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Every year a Courier photo shoot captures more than a dozen sweet pups decked out in their Halloween best.
This year there’s an astronaut, a lion, a dinosaur, a bumblebee, Zorro and more. During the shoot early this week, nearby cats looked on with curiosity, and perhaps a sense of smug superiority, while CBHS staff dressed this year’s featured canines in costumes.
We also shot some behind-the-scenes video to show you what it takes to put a dozen dogs in a dozen costumes. It’s not easy, but it is comical. See the video at www.wcfcourier.com.
For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or other dogs at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org.
You can also see the pups in person at CBHS, 1166 West Airline Highway. Adoption center hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
