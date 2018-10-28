Sharon Juon

SHARON JUON of Waterloo was selected as the recipient of the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) President’s Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made contributions to NADO, regional development organizations and demonstrated a commitment to regionalism. Juon served on the NADO board of directors from 2001-2013 representing the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments where she served as executive director for 25 years. She was also elected president of NADO in 2008. Juon currently serves on the Waterloo City Council.

