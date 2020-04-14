“You gotta know, that 62 is what we know. But understand, there are a lot of people outside of that that we haven’t tested. ... I just don’t want people to have that false sense of security, ‘Oh, we only have this many.’”
The actual number of cases could be five to seven times higher than the official count, said People’s Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos.
Duclos noted only people meeting the state’s “need to test” guidelines have been tested due to insufficient testing kits and efforts to protect a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment.
