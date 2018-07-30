GRUNDY CENTER — Gregory L. “Greg” Harms, 68, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, July 26, at his home in Grundy Center of cancer. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

CEDAR FALLS — Bernice Murdock, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 28, at The Suites at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family, and condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.