WATERLOO — Margaret R. “Peggy” McKinstry, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements.

REINBECK — Mary Dee Hurley, 70, of Reinbeck, died at home Sunday, Sept. 15; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at French-Hand Funeral Home, (319) 345-2622, with inurnment at Reinbeck Cemetery at a later date; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the funeral home; memorials directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in memory of Mary’s love for animals; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

