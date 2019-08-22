WATERLOO — Fred J. Harris, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Friendship Village of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with entombment in Mount Olivet Mausoleum; visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

GRUNDY CENTER — Camron Thomas Meester, 40, of Grundy Center, died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; services 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center, preceded by visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.; inurnment will be at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause in Camron’s memory at a later time; Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments