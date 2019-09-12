CEDAR FALLS – Nancy B. Douglas, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Urbandale and Arlington, Texas, died Monday, Sept. 9; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; memorials may be given to Northeast Iowa Food Bank or another helping agency; full obituary at richardsonfuneralservice.com.

WATERLOO -- Chad J. Oge, 46, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; family-directed celebration of life will be held at a later date; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, with cremation to follow the visitation; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

GRUNDY CENTER -- Mark Nathan DeLange, 65, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a brief battle with cancer; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation will be held before services starting at 9 a.m. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments