CEDAR FALLS – Nancy B. Douglas, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Urbandale and Arlington, Texas, died Monday, Sept. 9; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; memorials may be given to Northeast Iowa Food Bank or another helping agency; full obituary at richardsonfuneralservice.com.
WATERLOO -- Chad J. Oge, 46, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; family-directed celebration of life will be held at a later date; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, with cremation to follow the visitation; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
GRUNDY CENTER -- Mark Nathan DeLange, 65, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a brief battle with cancer; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation will be held before services starting at 9 a.m. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.