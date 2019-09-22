CEDAR FALLS — Mary Meier, 88, of Cedar Falls, died at home Friday, Sept. 20; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, and also for an hour before the service at the church; memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
