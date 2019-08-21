CEDAR FALLS -- Barbara Jean Brown, 77, of Cedar Falls, died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 15; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home; memorials directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, the Hearst Center or the Waterloo Center for the Arts; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
JESUP -- Paul B. Kremer, 98, of Independence, formerly of Jesup, died Monday, Aug. 19, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup; visitation will be at the church Friday for an hour before services; memorials may be directed to the family; White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.
WATERLOO -- Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, died at home Saturday, Aug. 17; memorial services 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Vinton, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery; visitation from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the church; condolences left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
