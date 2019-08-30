EVANSDALE -- Kenneth Gayle Einfelt Jr., 63, of Evansdale, died Monday, Aug. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
SUMNER -- Robert L. Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner of cancer; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials to the family; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
