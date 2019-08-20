CEDAR FALLS — Dawn L. (Lovig) Keagle, 44, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 18; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Orchard Hill Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and from 9 a.m. until services Saturday, both at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to Orchard Hill Church, Cup of Cold Water Fund; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
WATERLOO — Sandra A. Lane, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at Manorcare in Waterloo; memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Garden View Chapel, 232-2222; visitation for an hour before the service at Garden View Chapel; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at Kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.