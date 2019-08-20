CEDAR FALLS — Dawn L. (Lovig) Keagle, 44, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 18; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Orchard Hill Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and from 9 a.m. until services Saturday, both at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to Orchard Hill Church, Cup of Cold Water Fund; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

WATERLOO — Sandra A. Lane, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at Manorcare in Waterloo; memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Garden View Chapel, 232-2222; visitation for an hour before the service at Garden View Chapel; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at Kearnsfuneralservice.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments