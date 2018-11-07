LIME SPRINGS -- Roger Lepa, 87, of Lime Springs, died at home Sunday, Nov. 4; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery-Elma; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 7, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and also for one hour before services at the church on Thursday; condolences at www.hindthudekfuneralhomes.com.

