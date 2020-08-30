September teal season a recreational windfall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first of this year’s fall waterfowl seasons begins with a special, statewide 16-day teal hunt opening Sept. 1. The purpose of the early season is to provide Iowa duck hunters with an opportunity to pursue flocks of early migrating blue-winged teal. Although blue-wings occur as an abundant nester across the Dakotas and prairie Canada, the bulk of their population typically passes through the state well in advance of traditional duck season openers. Authorized by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in 2014, the Iowa teal season is offered as a 16-day bonus and does not subtract days from the state’s regular 60-day duck season. The daily bag limit is six teal (all other species remain closed); shooting hours are sunrise to sunset.

Here today, gone tomorrow: Moving hard and fast down the flyways, blue-winged teal are the first waterfowl to depart the northern breeding grounds. Here today, gone tomorrow is the blue-wing’s credo. During most years, the migration’s peak will have passed to the south of Iowa by mid-September. Always eager to explore new wetlands, teal that nested in Canada may begin arriving in coastal Louisiana by Labor Day weekend.