Homelessness is tough on all dogs, but for seniors it comes with additional challenges. They often appear at shelters with health needs that can be exacerbated by the clamor of an animal shelter. Sometimes they've found themselves heartbroken and homeless after the death of a lifelong caretaker. Any way you slice it, life is tough for an old dog with no home.
- Senior dogs are defined as 7 years or older by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
- Senior dogs make up 12 percent of the intake at animal shelters nationally. More than double that number come in as strays, not owner surrenders.
- The senior dog adoption rate is just 25 percent, while younger dogs have a 60 percent adoption rate. The adoption rate for seniors is lower than that of all other ages combined.
The good news
- Return-to-owner rates is significantly higher than for other dogs. Lost senior dogs presenting to a shelter are returned to their owners 49 percent of the time, versus 23 percent for younger dogs.
- A survey by the Grey Muzzle Organization, a senior dog advocacy group, says the public's perception of senior dogs is changing for the better.
- More young people are adopting senior dogs after seeing the needs on social media.
- Senior humans are still the most likely adopters of senior dogs, preferring a calmer canine companion.
SOURCES: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Grey Muzzle Organization
