ROBERT BECK

WAVERLY -- Trump must have been looking in a mirror when he decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, CIA director, for "erratic conduct" and "wild outbursts."

But it would take years of psychoanalysis for him to recognize that all of the things he dislikes in others are merely projections of his own faults and weaknesses onto them. Lack of self knowledge is a dangerous thing.

