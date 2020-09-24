 Skip to main content
Seeing red
Passionate, vibrant, striking -- that's how the color red can be perceived for a wedding. It also conveys warmth and coziness, perfect for a winter wedding with snowflakes drifting in the air, or a late fall wedding to invoke the color of leaves. After all, what is more classic than a bouquet of red roses? 

The bold bride might opt for a red wedding dress, but if that's too large a step to take down the aisle, why not float down the aisle with a gauzy, see-through red cape?

Scarlet, crimson, rose, cherry, ruby, merlot, wine, burgundy, cabernet, claret, vermilion, candy apple, currant, strawberry, garnet, cardinal ... the hues and shades to choose from are seemingly endless.

But these luscious shades aren't just limited to fall and winter weddings.  Pair a shade of red with turquoise, blush, neutrals, gray, metallics, green — why not experiment to see what appeals to you!

