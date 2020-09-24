 Skip to main content
Seating for four (or six)?
Food is one of the most important — and anticipated — aspects of a wedding reception. Post COVID-19, great food will still be important, but how it is catered and served will likely change to reflect new safety precautions.

Caterers are well-versed in sanitation standards, maintaining proper food temperatures and staff trainin, now these food purveyors are adding new safety measures and making suggestions to couples about how best to serve their celebratory meal.

Buffet and family-style serving is likely to be replaced by plated meal options, plated courses and shifting from large-scale appetizers to passed bites.

Venues may offer smaller round tables as better options than long, cafeteria-style tables for seating. This type of seating works well with shorter guest lists, too. It provides for better social distancing with smaller groups seated together. An added bonus: Better table conversation!

Sit down with your wedding planner and/or caterer to discuss available ooptions at your venue.

