Sculpture commemorating suffrage dedicated in Cedar Falls

“Fundraising got pretty touchy in spring and summer, and some of our fundraisers were canceled because of COVID. Then we sent out another letter and received some larger individual donations and grants. Altogether, we’ve had good community support,” White explained.

The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club dedication was by invitation only due to COVID-19 concerns.

The stately home was built in 1867 by the J.R. Knapp and Edward Townsend families. Although it has undergone several renovations in its history, the characteristic Victorian-era details have been preserved. Nieman’s sculpture, “The Binding,” has elements “based on crochet which brings out the female aspect of it, and the steel represents strength,” said White.

Nieman said her purpose “for this particular project is to draw attention to this hidden history that we as women share. I want to pay homage to the skill and expression of the women who went before me, who were willingly or unwillingly billed to play a role within the home, and whose means of self-expression were often limited, frequently self-taught and historically undervalued.”