Sculpture commemorating suffrage dedicated in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — An outdoor public sculpture commemorating women’s suffrage and the passage of the 19th Amendment was dedicated Tuesday in a ceremony at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St.
The sculpture, created by Victoria Reed Nieman, a 2010 University of Northern Iowa graduate, was commissioned by the Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee. It has been installed on the northeast corner of the club’s lawn.
A combination of stainless and mild steel, the piece stands 6 to 7 feet tall and features a design that honors the fight for women’s right to vote and subtly pays homage to women’s handicrafts.
“We didn’t have strict specifications. The purpose of the project is to commemorate suffragists and the centennial of the 19th Amendment. We did request that it should be consistent with the architecture of the building,” said Maureen White of Cedar Falls, committee chairperson.
A second sculpture by Sarah Deppe is expected to be installed later this fall or early winter on the grounds of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, White said. It will reflect that building’s mid-century design. The centennial committee was formed about two years ago, co-chaired by White and Barbara Brown, a longtime Cedar Falls community leader who died last year.
The committee raised $37,000 for the sculptures through donations and grants, as well as additional funding for concrete pads for the sculptures, plaques and installation.
“Fundraising got pretty touchy in spring and summer, and some of our fundraisers were canceled because of COVID. Then we sent out another letter and received some larger individual donations and grants. Altogether, we’ve had good community support,” White explained.
The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club dedication was by invitation only due to COVID-19 concerns.
The stately home was built in 1867 by the J.R. Knapp and Edward Townsend families. Although it has undergone several renovations in its history, the characteristic Victorian-era details have been preserved. Nieman’s sculpture, “The Binding,” has elements “based on crochet which brings out the female aspect of it, and the steel represents strength,” said White.
Nieman said her purpose “for this particular project is to draw attention to this hidden history that we as women share. I want to pay homage to the skill and expression of the women who went before me, who were willingly or unwillingly billed to play a role within the home, and whose means of self-expression were often limited, frequently self-taught and historically undervalued.”
Nieman, who earned her master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, reconceptualized the traditional needlework craft as fine art “to alter the viewer’s perspective.” She was dismayed to find few female artists represented in her art history courses, but found them in crafts history. “Women were at home, but they were making things, beautiful things that were disregarded as fancy work, hobby art, or lumped into the category of homemaking skills. But these things that women were making took skill and patience, learning and artistry.”
The combination of materials in Nieman’s suffrage sculpture, including mild steel which acquires a rusty patina as it ages, “adds symbolic meaning.” Patina points to history, while the stainless steel represents “possibilities for the future.”
Members of the CF-W 19th Amendment Centennial Committee include representatives from the American Association of University Women Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties, NAACP, Tuesday Club, Waterloo Woman’s Club, YWCA of Black Hawk County, Kent Shankle and Elizabeth Andrews from the Waterloo Center for the Arts and artist consultants Dan Perry and Tom Stancliffe from the UNI art department.
