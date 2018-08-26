Dr. Scott Stoeger

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa is welcoming SCOTT STOEGER, MD, PhD, to the Covenant Clinic surgery team as a general surgeon. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2009. He recently completed a residency in general surgery at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in June 2018.

