Scott Hinze

Hinze

SCOTT HINZE, DO, has joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Covenant Clinic team of general surgeons. Dr. Hinze received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. He completed his surgical residency at Ohio University in 2011, and has since practiced general surgery at Chester Memorial Hospital in Chester, Ill., and Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, Ill. He served as chief of surgery at Red Bud Regional Hospital, medical director at Red Bud Health Clinic, and chief of surgery and chief of staff at Chester Memorial Hospital before joining Covenant Clinic.

