DENNIS HARBAUGH

and JUANITA WILLIAMS

WATERLOO -- Our public schools have evolved over centuries to become the one place where children of all races and economic backgrounds come together to learn and interact. This is true in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson and throughout Iowa.

Which is why it’s so troubling to discover that even with state budget dollars so scarce, more than $500 million in Iowa taxpayer money has been spent on private schools and home school programs during the past 10 years.

Private tuition, textbooks, transportation, financial incentives for donors – you name it, and your taxes are paying for it. Rep. Walt Rogers responds by saying “I would say that’s a good thing.” We strongly disagree. Every dollar spent on private schools is a dollar taken away from public schools – and public schools should be his primary focus.

We have nothing against private schools, in fact, one of our sons attended private colleges. But he never would expect taxpayers to pick up his tuition and expense tab, nor should he.

