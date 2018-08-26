WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters had to dismantle a school bus seat after a student became stuck on the first day of classes Thursday.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Hoover Middle School on Hillcrest Road when the student apparently tried to crawl under the seat in front of him, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue. He said the child was in pain when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters cut out the seat to free the student, who was examined by paramedics at the scene, Moore said.
Student charged with extortion
CEDAR FALLS – A University of Northern Iowa student has been arrested after allegedly trying to extort sex from a woman.
UNI police arrested Christian Albert Gossweiler, an 18-year-old freshman from Mason City, on Thursday on one count of extortion, a felony. He was later released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, the woman had earlier sent Gossweiler videos and nude photos via the SnapChat social media app. Gossweiler then demanded she send him more photos and videos or he would post the photos he already had, court records state.
Gossweiler allegedly told the woman if she had sex with him, he would stop demanding photos and videos, court records state.
The woman contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, which forwarded the matter to UNI police.
Investigators posed as the woman in communicating with Gossweiler and set up a set up a time and place to meet on campus for sex, records state. Gossweiler arrived at the location and was placed under arrest, records state.
Waterloo robbery investigated
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man told police he was robbed of his gun at gunpoint Wednesday night.
According to the police report, Ramal Sayles, 23, told police he was sitting on his front porch at 427 Gable St. around 10:50 p.m. when two men approached him.
One of the men was carrying a handgun, and they took his .40-caliber Glock pistol with a green laser sight and $250 in cash. The robbers fled west toward Manson Street.
No injuries were reported.
Worker rescued from sewer
EVANSDALE – Firefighters freed a worker who became ill while working in a storm sewer manhole in Evansdale on Thursday.
The man was part of a three-person team who descended about 15 feet into the tunnel in the area of Burr Oak Avenue and Gilbert Drive, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
When it came time to return to the surface around 2 p.m., the man had become dizzy and wasn’t able to climb out on the ladder, Moore said.
The Waterloo fire department’s technical rescue team was called and rigged a tripod and rope over the manhole. The worker was placed in a harness, and firefighters used a winch to hoist the man has he ascended the ladder, Moore said.
Moore said the worker wasn’t injured.
