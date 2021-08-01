WHC announces scholarship winners

WAVERLY-The Waverly Health Center Auxiliary is proud to announce the winners of $11,900 in scholarships.

The winners are: Gabby Corday of Denver, Karlee Boyle of Janesville, Jacob Norton of Clarksville, Aleshia Bloker of Plainfield, Hannah Fanter of Waverly, Danielle Panning of Janesville, and Bailey Rustad of Tripoli.

Scholarships are made possible by the WHC Gift Garden profits and various fundraisers sponsored each year by the Auxiliary. Special thanks to all WHC Auxiliary members, community members and hospital staff for supporting these fundraisers. We wish the best to all the recipients!

To learn more about the Auxiliary and how you can support WHC, contact Melinda Pitt, volunteer services manager, at (319) 483-4076 or MPitt@WaverlyHealthCenter.org.

