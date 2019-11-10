Schmitt/65
WATERLOO — Thomas “Tom” and Janice “Jan” Schmitt will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14.
Tom Schmitt and Janice Roehr were married at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Tom is retired from John Deere, and Jan retired from the grocery business where she was produce manager.
Their family includes two daughters, Vickie and Bruce Minard and Connie and Steve Hix, all of Waterloo. They also have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They will be celebrating with a family dinner. Cards may be sent to 1728 Howard Ave., Waterloo 50702.
