KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele never had a better round or a more peculiar ending.
After holing out for two eagles, and closing with four birdies over his last five holes for an 11-under 62, he chose to wait inside the scoring trailer to see if it would be enough to beat Gary Woodland in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
The trailer was just behind the grandstands on the 18th hole. The television had a 10-second delay. He heard sighs. He heard radio traffic. About the time he figured out that he won, he saw Woodland’s birdie putt to force a playoff slide by on the right.
“So it was a bit strange,” he said. “But the day was awesome.”
Schauffele took another step toward joining the young elite in golf with his second victory this season, and fourth in the last 18 months. He already has two multiple-win seasons in his third year on the PGA Tour. He moved to No. 6 in the world.
“This is the stuff you dream about,” Schauffele said. “But to actually pull it off, it feels awesome. I could see myself doing it, but it’s hard to believe just sitting here and talking about it.”
In all four of his victories, he had to rally on the final day. Kapalua presented the biggest deficit at five shots. He delivered a record-tying round.
He started with a bogey and figured he had nothing to lose. Before long, he was in position to win. He ran off three straight birdies. He chipped in from the front of the green on the par-5 ninth for eagle.
He holed a wedge from 107 yards for another eagle on No. 12. He took his first lead with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, both times coming close to chipping in for more eagles.
Tied with Woodland over the closing holes, Schauffele finished birdie-birdie for a 61 that tied the course record at Kapalua held by four other players.
Woodland had a chance to force a playoff, but he hit his drive on the par-5 18th so far — 390 yards downhill but into a Kona wind — that he was between clubs. He tried to draw a hard 4-iron and left it out to the right, hit a pitch-and-run to 10 feet and missed the birdie putt.
