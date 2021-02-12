Say 'I do' in Iowa's landmark, historic Little Brown Church

If you’re searching for a wedding venue that has a wealth of history, old-fashioned charm and sweet tradition, make Nashua’s The Little Brown Church your “something old.”
More than 76,000 couples – no, that’s not a typo – have exchanged wedding vows at Iowa’s most famous church and a top Midwest wedding destination. Built between 1860 and 1864 during the American Civil War, it is one of the oldest and most renowned wedding venues in the U.S.
Surrounded by Iowa’s bucolic countryside, The Little Brown Church “is a wonderful place for brides and grooms to come,” said Pastor Drew McHolm.
Set on 10 acres of grounds and gardens at 2730 Cheyenne Ave., in Nashua, the historic church is the perfect setting for an intimate faith-based wedding service. The church can accommodate 120 guests with ample parking for cars, limousines and buses. Both the church and basement level restrooms are fully accessible. Dressing rooms are available at the church office, directly across the street from the church.
Presently COVID-19 protocols are in effect, including face masks and sanitizing.
The church is seasonally decorated for each wedding. Wreaths on the front doors, lighted lanterns and window decorations are included as part of the cost. In addition, the grounds provide gorgeous settings for outdoor wedding photography.
Beginning this year, the Little Brown Church will offer outdoor weddings on the grounds from May through September.
The small country church, originally painted brown in the 1860s because the paint was inexpensive, was popularized in the hymn, “The Church in the Vale.” That song is played as the recessional when couples leave the church after saying their “I do’s,” and the newlyweds can also ring the church bell as part of The Little Brown Church’s traditions.
“To listen to the clear ringing bells
Its tones so sweetly are calling
Oh come to the church in the vale.”
Vow renewals also take place frequently at the church. In recent years, except during 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic, the church has hosted a Marriage Reunion and Vow Renewal in August and awards prizes to the couple wed the longest and the couple who travels the greatest distance to renew their vows.
Earlier this year, the church’s sanctuary and foyer underwent an estimated $100,000 renovation. Wallpaper was removed, plaster repaired and pews and woodwork treated for preservation while retaining the historic patina. A new roof will be installed this spring.
Little Brown Church is home to an active Congregational Church congregation, which has worked hard over the years to maintain the church’s original building and grounds, said McHolm.
For more information about getting married at the Little Brown Church, go to www.littlebrownweddings.org.