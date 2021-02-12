Say 'I do' in Iowa's landmark, historic Little Brown Church

Beginning this year, the Little Brown Church will offer outdoor weddings on the grounds from May through September.

The small country church, originally painted brown in the 1860s because the paint was inexpensive, was popularized in the hymn, “The Church in the Vale.” That song is played as the recessional when couples leave the church after saying their “I do’s,” and the newlyweds can also ring the church bell as part of The Little Brown Church’s traditions.

“To listen to the clear ringing bells

Its tones so sweetly are calling

Oh come to the church in the vale.”

Vow renewals also take place frequently at the church. In recent years, except during 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic, the church has hosted a Marriage Reunion and Vow Renewal in August and awards prizes to the couple wed the longest and the couple who travels the greatest distance to renew their vows.

Earlier this year, the church’s sanctuary and foyer underwent an estimated $100,000 renovation. Wallpaper was removed, plaster repaired and pews and woodwork treated for preservation while retaining the historic patina. A new roof will be installed this spring.