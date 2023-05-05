WAVERLY -- Art Walk will return to Kohlmann Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

"This year is our largest show to date with a record setting number of artists coming to show their work. We have 43 artists signed up for the show this year, 10 of which are new for 2023," said Tiffany Schrage, tourism and special events director at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.

"This juried fine art show features many talented artists from throughout the region," she said.

Artwork will include ceramics, fibers, glassware, jewelry, paintings, sculptures and more.

"Again, this year we will have our beloved kid’s booth activity, which is painting a piano, that then stays in Kohlmann Park for the summer season. This beautiful piece of art acts as a further catalyst to cultivate the arts in Waverly," Schrage said.

Several groups and organizations are involved in the event, including the WSR robotics team volunteering their time at the kid’s booth. The Rotary Club is hosting a LEGO station. The Wartburg Community Symphony will have a petting zoo for kids, as well.

A variety of food vendors will be available.

“Art Walk always serves as a wonderful event to kick off the spring season in Waverly,” said Schrage. “It’s such a great opportunity, to get out and celebrate the arts and see all the beautiful work in which the artists bring to the show."

In case of poor weather conditions, the event will be in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s Bock Gym and cafeteria.

Art Walk is co-sponsored by Waverly Leisure Services and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.waverlychamber.com or search “Waverly Art Walk” on Facebook.