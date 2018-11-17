PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh used a pair of pins and a key sudden victory decision to edge 13th-ranked Northern Iowa 21-19 in a dual wrestling meet Saturday.
UNI (0-1), missing NCAA qualifiers Max Thomsen and Jacob Holschlag, got off to a strong start with a pin from Jay Schwarm at 125 pounds.
Pitt's Robert Lee got a takedown in overtime to edge Derek Holschlag at 149 pounds and another pivotal match came at 157 where Patrick Schoenfelder nearly pinned returning NCAA qualifier Taleb Rahmani and led 7-2 before Rahmani turned the match around and pinned Schoenfelder.
Josh Alber, Bryce Steiert, Taylor Lujan and Drew Foster posted wins for the Panthers, but Pitt took the final two matches to win the dual.
LINDENWOOD OPEN: Iowa won four titles at Saturday's Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Mo.
Vince Turk captured the 141-pound title in the Open Division in his season debut, edging Iowa State's Ian Parker 6-5 for the championship.
The Hawkeyes also got Open Division titles from Nelson Brand and Tony Cassioppi and Zach Axmear in the Black Division (freshmen/sophomores). Brands won at 165 with a technical fall and three decisions and Cassioppi recorded three pins and a major decision, stopping Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel in the second period of the championship match at 285 pounds.
Axmear logged four pins and a technical fall at 149 pounds.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez (133), Jarrett Degen (149), David Carr (157) and Willie Miklus won titles in the Open Division, while Alex Mackall (125) took second. Carr defeated Iowa's Jeren Glosser 7-3 for his title.
The Cyclones also got a championship from Corey Cabanan in the Black Division.
CUW OPEN: Wartburg College crowned ?? champions Saturday at the CUW Open in Mequon, Wis.
Defending national champion Brock Rathbun dominated the 133-pound field with a technical fall, a 9-3 decision, a pin in 4:07 and an 18-1 technical fall in the finals.
At 149, NCAA champ Cross Cannone cruised to the title with three technical falls and an 11-1 major in the finals, and at 197 Kobe Woods recorded a major, a decision and a 57-second pin to get to the title match where he won by an 8-2 margin.
The Knights' Bowen Wileman was runner-up at 285, falling 4-0 to Austin Hakes of Wis.-Eau Claire in the final.
