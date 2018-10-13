SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State had Missouri Valley Conference-leading Northern Iowa on the ropes Saturday night, but the Panthers delivered a fifth-set knockout.
Trailing 14-12 in the decisive fifth set, UNI turned it around and pulled out a 17-15 win to remain unbeaten in league play at 9-0 (15-6 overall).
The Panthers cruised in the first set 25-11. The teams traded 25-22 wins in the next two sets before the Bears (11-10, 4-4) claimed set four, 25-23.
Piper Thomas led UNI with 22 kills and seven blocks while Jaydlin Seehase had a career-best 21 kills. Karlie Taylor added 16 kills, 19 digs and five blocks, Inga Rotto had six blocks, Rachel Koop had 60 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs and Bailee Petersen finished with 16 digs.
Women's swimming
PANTHERS WIN THREE -- UNI put together an impressive performance to dominated dual meets over Valparaiso, Western Illinois and South Dakota State.
UNI defeated Western 233-67, Valparaiso 253-40 and South Dakota State 221-77.
Moriah Ross won the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Crystal Florman took the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Katie Taylor captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Kylie Engstrom was a double winner in the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle.
Other Panther winners were Rachelle Houlette in the 200 individual medley, Jordan McCullough in the 200 freestyle and Madison Rinaldi in the 200 backstroke.
UNI's medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Florman and Lauren Havertape took first, as did the 200 freestyle group of Taylor, Havertape, Lauren Kacmarynski and Ross.
Women's tennis
ITA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS -- Olivia Fain and Daisy Phillips posted a doubles victory, but wins were otherwise difficult to come by for Panther women's tennis team at the ITA Regional Championships Saturday.
Fain and Phillips posted an 8-6 win before dropping an 8-2 decision, while the tandem of Harri Proudfoot and Valentina Caro fell to a team from Tulsa.
In singles action, Kate Merrick lost to an Iowa State opponent, Reghan Lynch fell to an Iowa foe and Proudfoot dropped a tiebreaker match against an Oral Roberts player.
