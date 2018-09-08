BIG TEN
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
Eastern Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
Michigan 49, Western Michigan 3
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14
Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Illinois 34, Western Illinois 14
Penn St. at Pitt, late
Michigan St. at Arizona St., late
BIG 12
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Kansas 31, Central Michigan 7
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Baylor 37, UTSA 20
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., late
Tulsa at Texas, late
MISSOURI VALLEY
South Dakota 43, Northern Colorado 28
Mississippi 76, Southern Illinois 41
South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14
Illinois St. 48, Eastern Illinois 10
Indiana St. at Louisville, delayed, late
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-St. Paul 34, Upper Iowa 7
MSU-Mankato 38, Augustana 36
Winona St. 16, Sioux Falls 15
St. Cloud St. 44, Minn.-Crookston 14
Bemidji St. 66, U-Mary 0
Minn.-Duluth 60, MSU-Moorhead 7
Wayne St. 23, SW Minnesota St. 14
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 16, DePauw 10
Concordia (Neb) 27, Buena Vista 20
Loras 38, Benedictine 20
St. Olaf 34, Luther 29
Neb. Wesleyan 31, Illinois College 12
Simpson 21, Chicago 0
Monmouth 24, Wartburg 18
Coe 42, Cornell 7
Dubuque at Pacific, late
IOWA COLLEGE
Montana 48, Drake 16
Grand View 39, Baker 17
Morningside 35, Truman St. 17
Northwestern 49, Jamestown 7
Grinnell 46, Trinity Bible 0
William Penn 42, Missouri Valley 0
Stetson 63, Waldorf 21
Eureka 38, Iowa Wesleyan 6
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 33, Hutchinson 24
Garden City 16, Ellsworth 8
Coffeyville 47, Iowa Central 32
EAST
Army 38, Liberty 14
Boston College 62, Holy Cross 14
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
Navy 22, Memphis 21
Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Delaware St. 14
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
SOUTH
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Bethune-Cookman 79, Va. Lynchburg 16
Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28, OT
Davidson 49, Chowan 28
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Elon 45, Furman 7
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
UCF 38, SC State 0
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
Wofford 59, VMI 14
MIDWEST
Adrian 56, Buffalo St. 27
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Albion 56, Franklin 35
Allegheny 27, Wooster 20
Augsburg 27, Concordia (Wis.) 24
Avila 54, McPherson 31
Baldwin-Wallace 33, Otterbein 3
Beloit 23, Knox 20
Bethel (Minn.) 32, Wis.-River Falls 27
Butler 45, Taylor 7
Carleton 44, Lawrence 23
Central 16, DePauw 10
Central St. (Ohio) 7, Clark Atlanta 0
Colorado Mines 42, Black Hills St. 20
Concordia (Mich.) 51, Trinity (Ill.) 7
Davenport 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 3
Defiance 41, Hope 0
Elmhurst 21, Aurora 20
Hiram 47, Earlham 13
Kalamazoo 42, Greenville 7
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Marietta 51, Capital 50
Martin Luther 28, Rockford 24
Mayville St. 33, St. Scholastica 29
Michigan Tech 31, Hillsdale 30, OT
Mid-Am Nazarene 46, Culver-Stockton 20
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
Missouri S&T 27, Northwood (Mich.) 16
N. Michigan 27, Texas-Permian Basin 22
Nebraska Wesleyan 31, Illinois College 12
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Oberlin 35, Kenyon 24
Ohio Northern 42, Muskingum 14
Olivet 52, Concordia (Ill.) 25
Presentation 42, Crown (Minn.) 14
Quincy 31, Kentucky Wesleyan 24
Ripon 70, Finlandia 0
Robert Morris-Chicago 22, Virginia St. 19
S. Dakota Tech 38, Western St. (Col.) 21
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Saginaw Valley St. 41, Walsh 10
Siena Heights 16, Olivet Nazarene 7
St. Francis (Ind.) 49, St. Francis (Ill.) 13
Texas A&M Commerce 27, William Jewell 17
Thomas More 27, Hanover 18
Trine 34, Bluffton 13
Wabash 10, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 6
Wayne (Mich.) 66, Indianapolis 28
Wis.-LaCrosse 34, Illinois Wesleyan 31
Wis.-Stout 24, Gustavus 23, OT
Wis.-Whitewater 24, Concordia (Moor.) 6
SOUTHWEST
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Houston 45, Arizona 18
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.
FAR WEST
E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26
Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
