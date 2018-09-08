BIG TEN

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Eastern Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

Michigan 49, Western Michigan 3

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Illinois 34, Western Illinois 14

Penn St. at Pitt, late

Michigan St. at Arizona St., late

BIG 12

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Central Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., late

Tulsa at Texas, late

MISSOURI VALLEY

South Dakota 43, Northern Colorado 28

Mississippi 76, Southern Illinois 41

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Illinois St. 48, Eastern Illinois 10

Indiana St. at Louisville, delayed, late

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 34, Upper Iowa 7

MSU-Mankato 38, Augustana 36

Winona St. 16, Sioux Falls 15

St. Cloud St. 44, Minn.-Crookston 14

Bemidji St. 66, U-Mary 0

Minn.-Duluth 60, MSU-Moorhead 7

Wayne St. 23, SW Minnesota St. 14

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 16, DePauw 10

Concordia (Neb) 27, Buena Vista 20

Loras 38, Benedictine 20

St. Olaf 34, Luther 29

Neb. Wesleyan 31, Illinois College 12

Simpson 21, Chicago 0

Monmouth 24, Wartburg 18

Coe 42, Cornell 7

Dubuque at Pacific, late

IOWA COLLEGE

Montana 48, Drake 16

Grand View 39, Baker 17

Morningside 35, Truman St. 17

Northwestern 49, Jamestown 7

Grinnell 46, Trinity Bible 0

William Penn 42, Missouri Valley 0

Stetson 63, Waldorf 21

Eureka 38, Iowa Wesleyan 6

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 33, Hutchinson 24

Garden City 16, Ellsworth 8

Coffeyville 47, Iowa Central 32

EAST

Army 38, Liberty 14

Boston College 62, Holy Cross 14

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

Navy 22, Memphis 21

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Delaware St. 14

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

SOUTH

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Bethune-Cookman 79, Va. Lynchburg 16

Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28, OT

Davidson 49, Chowan 28

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Elon 45, Furman 7

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

UCF 38, SC State 0

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Wofford 59, VMI 14

MIDWEST

Adrian 56, Buffalo St. 27

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Albion 56, Franklin 35

Allegheny 27, Wooster 20

Augsburg 27, Concordia (Wis.) 24

Avila 54, McPherson 31

Baldwin-Wallace 33, Otterbein 3

Beloit 23, Knox 20

Bethel (Minn.) 32, Wis.-River Falls 27

Butler 45, Taylor 7

Carleton 44, Lawrence 23

Central 16, DePauw 10

Central St. (Ohio) 7, Clark Atlanta 0

Colorado Mines 42, Black Hills St. 20

Concordia (Mich.) 51, Trinity (Ill.) 7

Davenport 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 3

Defiance 41, Hope 0

Elmhurst 21, Aurora 20

Hiram 47, Earlham 13

Kalamazoo 42, Greenville 7

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Marietta 51, Capital 50

Martin Luther 28, Rockford 24

Mayville St. 33, St. Scholastica 29

Michigan Tech 31, Hillsdale 30, OT

Mid-Am Nazarene 46, Culver-Stockton 20

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

Missouri S&T 27, Northwood (Mich.) 16

N. Michigan 27, Texas-Permian Basin 22

Nebraska Wesleyan 31, Illinois College 12

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Oberlin 35, Kenyon 24

Ohio Northern 42, Muskingum 14

Olivet 52, Concordia (Ill.) 25

Presentation 42, Crown (Minn.) 14

Quincy 31, Kentucky Wesleyan 24

Ripon 70, Finlandia 0

Robert Morris-Chicago 22, Virginia St. 19

S. Dakota Tech 38, Western St. (Col.) 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Saginaw Valley St. 41, Walsh 10

Siena Heights 16, Olivet Nazarene 7

St. Francis (Ind.) 49, St. Francis (Ill.) 13

Texas A&M Commerce 27, William Jewell 17

Thomas More 27, Hanover 18

Trine 34, Bluffton 13

Wabash 10, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 6

Wayne (Mich.) 66, Indianapolis 28

Wis.-LaCrosse 34, Illinois Wesleyan 31

Wis.-Stout 24, Gustavus 23, OT

Wis.-Whitewater 24, Concordia (Moor.) 6

SOUTHWEST

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.

FAR WEST

E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26

Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

