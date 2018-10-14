+4 
Sara Land

Land

VGM Group Inc. has added four new associates to its team in Waterloo. SARA LAND, MIGUEL STEIMEL, MEGAN OLDFATHER and ANDREA SCHREIBER have been hired as patient care coordinators for VGM HOMELINK. JOSEPH NIKAS has also joined as a PHP web programmer for VGM’s online marketing division, VGM Forbin.

Megan Oldfather

Oldfather
Miguel Steimel

Steimel
Andrea Schreiber

Schreiber
Joseph Nikas

Nikas

