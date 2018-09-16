SAMANTHA ZOBEL has moved into the role of product owner at Far Reach in Cedar Falls. She previously was a Quality Assurance intern. Zobel is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of science degree in management information systems and finance.
